Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $98.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

