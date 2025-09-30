Asio Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of MA stock opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.