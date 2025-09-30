BFI Infinity Ltd. Sells 147,485 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

BFI Infinity Ltd. trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,485 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 11.1% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

