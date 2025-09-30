Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 272.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.