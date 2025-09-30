Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

