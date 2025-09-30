Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $326.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

