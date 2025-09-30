Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.09. The company has a market capitalization of $803.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

