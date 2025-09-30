BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU Stock Position Trimmed by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

