Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,363 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. $MIY

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

