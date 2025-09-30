Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

