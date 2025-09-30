Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.30. The company has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

