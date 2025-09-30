Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

