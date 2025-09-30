9,390 Shares in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

