CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,946.56. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $488.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.46, a P/E/G ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

