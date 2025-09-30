Robbins Farley Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Robbins Farley lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $491.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

