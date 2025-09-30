Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 119.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,795 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,007,000 after buying an additional 271,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 215,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after buying an additional 449,142 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

