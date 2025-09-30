Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 7.9% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

