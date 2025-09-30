Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Position Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $26,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

