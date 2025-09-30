Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Stake Lifted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

