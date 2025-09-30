Robbins Farley Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Robbins Farley trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNQI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 66,863 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $838.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

