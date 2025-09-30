Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) versus Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Head to Head Comparison

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) and Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sealed Air and Nine Dragons Paper”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air $5.33 billion 0.97 $264.70 million $1.98 17.69 Nine Dragons Paper $8.25 billion N/A $107.12 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sealed Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Dragons Paper.

Sealed Air has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sealed Air and Nine Dragons Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air 0 2 6 1 2.89 Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 1 4.00

Sealed Air presently has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Sealed Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Sealed Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sealed Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sealed Air and Nine Dragons Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air 5.46% 60.61% 6.66% Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sealed Air beats Nine Dragons Paper on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides shrink films, bagging systems, foam, inflatable, and suspension and retention packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, Instapak, and Korrvu brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

