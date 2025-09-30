Mantle (MNT) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $332.28 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113,060.66 or 1.00130971 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.29 or 0.00334147 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle was first traded on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.7368407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.84760373 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $387,371,845.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

