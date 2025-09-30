zkSync (ZK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.46 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $328.46 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync was first traded on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,756,836,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,756,836,157.27949477 with 8,050,111,036.27237979 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.04943823 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $21,471,777.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

