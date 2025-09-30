Analyzing NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetClass Technology and Blend Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetClass Technology $10.10 million 2.43 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Blend Labs $162.02 million 6.02 -$43.35 million ($0.15) -25.03

Profitability

NetClass Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs.

This table compares NetClass Technology and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetClass Technology N/A N/A N/A Blend Labs -14.26% N/A -4.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetClass Technology and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetClass Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blend Labs 0 2 4 1 2.86

Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than NetClass Technology.

Summary

Blend Labs beats NetClass Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetClass Technology

Netclass Technology, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services. The company was founded January 4, 2022 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

