Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $40,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

KO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

