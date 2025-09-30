MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VYM opened at $140.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

