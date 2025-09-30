Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.53 EPS

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($4.53), Zacks reports.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NEUP stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEUP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neuphoria Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuphoria Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Company Profile

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

