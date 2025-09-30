MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

