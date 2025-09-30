Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Posts Earnings Results

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.19 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Helios Underwriting had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 225.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £161.32 million, a PE ratio of 993.39 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 180 and a 12-month high of GBX 279.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.07.

Insider Transactions at Helios Underwriting

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 per share, with a total value of £440,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,517 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154. 35.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

