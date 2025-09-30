MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,002,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,825 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 437,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,472,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.4%

INDA stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

