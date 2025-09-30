Christie Group (LON:CTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Christie Group had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%.

Christie Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 118.10 on Tuesday. Christie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 and a 52 week high of GBX 170. The firm has a market cap of £30.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,527.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

