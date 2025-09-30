Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $804.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $749.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

