Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,811,599 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,454.81 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,060.98 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,548.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,283.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

