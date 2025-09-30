Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AMAT opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

