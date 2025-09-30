Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $3.01 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.93.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

