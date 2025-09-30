First United Bank & Trust Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

