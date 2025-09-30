iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWR stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

