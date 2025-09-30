Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 793.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

