29,850 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,745 shares of company stock worth $25,613,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.