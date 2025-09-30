First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,378 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

