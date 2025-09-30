First United Bank & Trust Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27,098.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, InvesTrust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $298.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $306.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day moving average is $271.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.