First United Bank & Trust Purchases 9,024 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.5%

BATS IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.