First United Bank & Trust Lowers Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.53.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,612. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.