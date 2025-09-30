First United Bank & Trust Acquires 201 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.72 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $783.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

