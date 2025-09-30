First United Bank & Trust Raises Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Get Our Latest Report on PKG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.