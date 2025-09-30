Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $920.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

