Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of LAPR stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 15.98% of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

