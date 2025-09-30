Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 284 price target on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.25.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 376.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,932.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.35. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 306 and a 12-month high of GBX 427.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

