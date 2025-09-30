Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 284 price target on the stock.
RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Up 2.6%
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.