BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

DSM stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

