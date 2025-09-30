BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
DSM stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.32.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
