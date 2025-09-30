Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVSD opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

