Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVSD opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $51.68.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
